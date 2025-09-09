Next Article
Karnataka governor receives fake call from Union minister's number
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot got a suspicious phone call from someone pretending to be Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking for a mysterious favor.
Trusting his instincts, the governor double-checked with Pradhan's office and quickly realized it was a scam.
Call traced to Kolkata
Once the impersonation was confirmed, Gehlot reported it to the police.
Investigators think the call came from Kolkata and are now working to track down who was behind it.
The incident is a reminder that even top officials need to stay alert against clever scams.