Jammu-Srinagar highway reopening soon after being cut off for days
After nine days of being cut off by heavy rains, floods, and landslides, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway—the main road linking Kashmir to the rest of India—is in its final phase of restoration, with officials expecting it to reopen soon.
Over 4,000 vehicles have been stuck across Jammu, Kashmir, and Punjab since August 26.
Crews have worked around the clock blasting huge rocks and clearing debris in hopes that travel can resume soon.
Authorities advise people to avoid non-essential trips
This highway closure has disrupted daily life—travel plans got canceled, businesses took a hit, and even the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was paused for over two weeks.
Other mountain roads faced landslides too, but thankfully the Mughal Road stayed open.
Authorities are asking people to carry photo ID in Katra and Udhampur and avoid non-essential trips until things are fully back on track.
The recent floods have damaged nearly 12,000km of roads across J&K—a reminder of how vital these connections are for everyone living here or just passing through.