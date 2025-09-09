Jammu-Srinagar highway reopening soon after being cut off for days

Authorities advise people to avoid non-essential trips

This highway closure has disrupted daily life—travel plans got canceled, businesses took a hit, and even the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was paused for over two weeks.

Other mountain roads faced landslides too, but thankfully the Mughal Road stayed open.

Authorities are asking people to carry photo ID in Katra and Udhampur and avoid non-essential trips until things are fully back on track.

The recent floods have damaged nearly 12,000km of roads across J&K—a reminder of how vital these connections are for everyone living here or just passing through.