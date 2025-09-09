Pitru Paksha: Urban growth, pollution keep crows away in Agra India Sep 09, 2025

Agra is seeing far fewer crows this Pitru Paksha (September 2025), leaving many families worried about how to perform their ancestral rites.

Since crows are believed to connect the living with their ancestors, their absence feels especially significant.

Experts say urban growth, pollution, and deforestation have all played a part in pushing these birds away.