Pitru Paksha: Urban growth, pollution keep crows away in Agra
Agra is seeing far fewer crows this Pitru Paksha (September 2025), leaving many families worried about how to perform their ancestral rites.
Since crows are believed to connect the living with their ancestors, their absence feels especially significant.
Experts say urban growth, pollution, and deforestation have all played a part in pushing these birds away.
Why are there fewer crows this year?
Cutting down trees like neem and peepal has taken away key nesting spots for crows.
Pollution and chemical fertilizers have made it harder for them to find food.
Even though Diclofenac Sodium was banned years ago, its lingering effects still threaten crows and other scavenger birds.
Experts urge immediate action to restore crows' habitat
Veterinary expert Dr. Sanjeev Nehru is urging quick action—more trees, cleaner air, and better water sources—to help bring back the crows and keep Agra's traditions alive.