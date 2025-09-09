How Indian Army's SAMBHAV helped in Operation Sindoor

SAMBHAV is a secure platform for real-time communication

Launched just last year, this 5G-ready platform uses strong multi-layer encryption and apps like M-Sigma for safe sharing of sensitive files.

With about 30,000 devices already out there (all preloaded with official contacts), it keeps troops connected even in tough terrains.

Using SAMBHAV not only boosted teamwork within the Indian Army but also cut India's reliance on foreign tech—a big step toward digital self-reliance for future missions.