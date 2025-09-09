Next Article
Mauritius PM Ramgoolam's 1st official visit to India this term
Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam is in India from September 9-16, 2024 (as per current calendar), for his first official visit this term.
He'll kick things off in Mumbai before heading to Varanasi to meet PM Modi on September 11 to further the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two countries.
Ramgoolam's week-long trip to India
Ramgoolam's week is packed: after Varanasi, he'll visit Ayodhya and Dehradun for more cultural and diplomatic events, then stop by Tirupati.
The trip wraps up in Delhi with tributes at Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal, a tour of the New Parliament Building, and talks with President Droupadi Murmu—highlighting just how deep the India-Mauritius connection runs.