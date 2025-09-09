Mauritius PM Ramgoolam's 1st official visit to India this term India Sep 09, 2025

Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam is in India from September 9-16, 2024 (as per current calendar), for his first official visit this term.

He'll kick things off in Mumbai before heading to Varanasi to meet PM Modi on September 11 to further the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two countries.