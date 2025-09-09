PM to meet Himachal baby who survived flash floods

Neetika declared 'child of state'

During his visit, PM Modi will review how recovery work is going and take an aerial look at hard-hit districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

Neetika's story has touched many after a photo of her with SDM Samritika Negi went viral—she's now been declared a "child of the state," so she'll get government support as she grows up.

Meanwhile, the state has reported over ₹5,000 crore in losses from these disasters, making ongoing relief efforts more crucial than ever.