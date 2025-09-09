PM to meet Himachal baby who survived flash floods
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to meet survivors of the recent monsoon disasters.
One story that stands out is Neetika's—a baby who survived a cloudburst and flash floods in Mandi on the night of June 30 and July 1, even though her parents and grandmother are missing.
She's now being cared for by her aunt in Talwara village.
Neetika declared 'child of state'
During his visit, PM Modi will review how recovery work is going and take an aerial look at hard-hit districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.
Neetika's story has touched many after a photo of her with SDM Samritika Negi went viral—she's now been declared a "child of the state," so she'll get government support as she grows up.
Meanwhile, the state has reported over ₹5,000 crore in losses from these disasters, making ongoing relief efforts more crucial than ever.