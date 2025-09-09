Next Article
J&K: Roads, bridges damaged in floods; contractors held accountable
Heavy rains and flooding in Jammu and Kashmir have left nearly 12,000km of roads damaged, including key parts of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Crews are working around the clock to reopen major routes by this evening so people can get moving again.
Transport seriously disrupted
Transport has been seriously disrupted—think daily commutes, trade, and even emergency travel.
Some bridges collapsed but were quickly patched up; for example, Army engineers built a new bridge in just 12 hours after one went down.
Authorities are now doing safety checks on bridges and holding contractors accountable to speed up safe road access for everyone in this flood-prone region.