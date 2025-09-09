Next Article
Weather woes: IndiGo passengers stuck on plane for 5+ hours
If you were hoping to get from Delhi to Leh this Tuesday morning, you weren't alone—so were all the passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 2006.
The flight, supposed to take off at 6:30am has now been delayed for over five hours and counting.
Passengers are still sitting onboard, waiting as light rain in Leh and adverse weather conditions in Delhi keep the plane grounded.
Why the delay?
The India Meteorological Department called it: light rain in Leh and stormy weather in Delhi meant no green light for takeoff.
With no clear update yet, everyone's just stuck waiting it out—a pretty real reminder of how unpredictable weather can totally mess with your travel plans.