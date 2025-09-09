Weather woes: IndiGo passengers stuck on plane for 5+ hours India Sep 09, 2025

If you were hoping to get from Delhi to Leh this Tuesday morning, you weren't alone—so were all the passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 2006.

The flight, supposed to take off at 6:30am has now been delayed for over five hours and counting.

Passengers are still sitting onboard, waiting as light rain in Leh and adverse weather conditions in Delhi keep the plane grounded.