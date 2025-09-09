Operation Sindoor: Army chief on war's unpredictability

Gen Dwivedi on mission's progress and tech use

Operation Sindoor kicked off after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 tourists.

The Indian Army hit nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using precision missiles—with India stating it aimed to avoid civilian and military buildings.

Gen Dwivedi called the mission a smooth "rhythmic wave" of teamwork and noted the use of homegrown tech like the SAMBHAV communication system for command and communication.

He also stressed that as adversaries keep advancing their tech, India must stay ready with constant upgrades and smart strategies.