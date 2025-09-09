Operation Sindoor: Army chief on war's unpredictability
General Upendra Dwivedi, India's Army chief, shared that "war is always unpredictable," and even the team behind Operation Sindoor couldn't guess how long it would last.
He compared it to other conflicts, saying you can never really know if a war will be over in days or drag on for years.
Gen Dwivedi on mission's progress and tech use
Operation Sindoor kicked off after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 tourists.
The Indian Army hit nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using precision missiles—with India stating it aimed to avoid civilian and military buildings.
Gen Dwivedi called the mission a smooth "rhythmic wave" of teamwork and noted the use of homegrown tech like the SAMBHAV communication system for command and communication.
He also stressed that as adversaries keep advancing their tech, India must stay ready with constant upgrades and smart strategies.