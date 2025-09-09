Assam doctor performs 21 C-sections in 10 hours, faces probe
Dr. Kantheswar Bordoloi, a senior gynecologist at Morigaon Civil Hospital, Assam, is under official investigation for performing 21 cesarean surgeries within just 10 hours last week.
The district administration has asked him to explain his sterilization and record-keeping methods, as concerns have been raised about the safety of both mothers and newborns.
Two patients still hospitalized; others discharged
Dr. Bordoloi says quick C-sections are possible in straightforward cases and that he used two operating tables to keep things safe and efficient.
He's frustrated with the inquiry and hinted he might step down if this continues.
Meanwhile, 19 mothers and their babies have already been discharged in stable condition; two are still hospitalized, including one referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.