Two sons of late Army subedar die of drug overdose

Two sons of a former Army Subedar died from a suspected drug overdose in Jamarai village, Tarn Taran district, Punjab , late on Sunday. The victims, Malkeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were allegedly using narcotics for over a year. DSP Atul Soni confirmed they had switched from injectable drugs to pills after running out of injections and reportedly doubled their dosage, leading to their deaths.

Ongoing crisis Family has history of drug-related deaths The family has a history of drug-related deaths. The victims' eldest brother, who died years ago, also succumbed to a drug overdose. Their mother, Ranjit Kaur, alleged that heroin was being openly sold in the area and accused local law enforcement of inaction. "The government keeps their eyes shut while drugs are being openly sold," she said.

Unanswered demands Relative slams government for failure to curb drug trafficking Devi Kumari, a relative of the victims, slammed the government for its failure to curb drug trafficking. She said that despite submitting complaints to local authorities, no action was taken. Parmjit Singh, a resident and the sarpanch's husband, echoed these sentiments, calling for "real action" instead of empty promises. The family is now left without any breadwinners as three brothers have died due to drugs.