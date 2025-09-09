UPSC is building its own AI to speed up processes

Digitizing answer sheets for quicker grading

Confidentiality is a big deal here, which is why UPSC built the AI themselves instead of using outside tech.

They are considering digitizing (scanning) answer sheets for Mains exams so multiple experts can grade at once, making results quicker.

Plus, a new face authentication app (made with National e-Governance Division) will get its first test on September 14, 2025 during NDA and Naval Academy exams—aiming to stop impersonation and keep things fair.