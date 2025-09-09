Next Article
UPSC is building its own AI to speed up processes
UPSC is rolling out its own AI system—think ChatGPT, but in-house—to help process promotion and punishment cases faster.
The AI will scan service rules and case details to suggest what should happen next, but humans still have the final say so nothing gets missed.
Digitizing answer sheets for quicker grading
Confidentiality is a big deal here, which is why UPSC built the AI themselves instead of using outside tech.
They are considering digitizing (scanning) answer sheets for Mains exams so multiple experts can grade at once, making results quicker.
Plus, a new face authentication app (made with National e-Governance Division) will get its first test on September 14, 2025 during NDA and Naval Academy exams—aiming to stop impersonation and keep things fair.