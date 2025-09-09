IMD warns of heavy rainfall in parts of India

Landslides, road blockages likely in hilly areas

With alerts out for places like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and more, there's a real risk of flooding, landslides, blocked roads and power outages—especially in hilly regions, as seen recently in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh has already reported 366 monsoon-related deaths this season along with major damage to roads and water supply.

If you live in or are traveling through these areas, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and stay safe.