IMD warns of heavy rainfall in parts of India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Sikkim, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall—especially around September 9 and 10.
Several other states, as well as parts of West Bengal, are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with yellow alerts in place as monsoon activity picks up across much of India this week.
Landslides, road blockages likely in hilly areas
With alerts out for places like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and more, there's a real risk of flooding, landslides, blocked roads and power outages—especially in hilly regions, as seen recently in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh has already reported 366 monsoon-related deaths this season along with major damage to roads and water supply.
If you live in or are traveling through these areas, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and stay safe.