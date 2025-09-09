Snap restructures into 'start-up squads' as growth stalls

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat , is undergoing a major internal restructuring. CEO Evan Spiegel announced in his annual company letter that the firm will be reorganized into small "start-up squads" of 10-15 people each. The move is aimed at helping Snap compete against larger rivals more effectively. The decision comes amid mounting pressure on the company, with advertising revenue growth stagnating at 4% in Q2 and a 2% decline in North American daily active users to 98 million.

Revenue growth Snapchat+ subscriptions surpass $700 million in annual recurring revenue Despite the challenges, Spiegel highlighted a major positive in his letter. He revealed that Snapchat+ subscriptions now bring in over $700 million in annual recurring revenue from more than 15 million paying subscribers. This makes direct revenue one of Snap's fastest-growing opportunities. The revelation comes as the company continues to grapple with its advertising business and user growth.

Tech innovation Specs AR glasses development gains momentum Along with the restructuring, Snap is also focusing on Specs, its own augmented reality (AR) glasses. Spiegel envisions these devices as a potential replacement for smartphones. He describes the development as "a once-in-a-generation transformation toward human-centered computing." Other tech giants like Meta and Google are also looking at similar futures with their partnerships with Ray-Ban and Warby Parker, respectively.