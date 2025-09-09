Ben Stokes resumes training ahead of Ashes: Details
What's the story
England's hopes of winning their first Ashes series in Australia since 2011 have received a major boost with the return of Test captain Ben Stokes to training. The all-rounder had been out of action since injuring his shoulder during the fourth Test against India in July. However, he has now resumed training with Durham County Cricket Club ahead of this year's Ashes series.
Training update
Stokes back in training
Durham coach Ryan Campbell, while talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, confirmed Stokes's return to batting in the nets during a recent training session. He said, "Stokes is back in training," adding that the all-rounder had a "really good session" hitting balls for nearly two hours. "Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with (coach) Will Gidman for nearly two hours," he said.
Fitness concerns
England's hopes hinge on Wood's return
Stokes's fitness is vital for England as they look to win their first Ashes series in Australia since 2011. The team is also waiting on the fitness of fast bowler Mark Wood, who has recovered from a knee injury suffered during the ICC Champions Trophy in February. Campbell said Wood is likely to play a red-ball match for Durham in next week's County Championship to prove his fitness.
Squad changes
England withdraw Duckett, Smith for SA T20Is
England has withdrawn left-hander Ben Duckett and keeper-batter Jamie Smith from their squad for upcoming T20Is against South Africa. The move is aimed at keeping the duo fresh for their trip Down Under. England coach Brendon McCullum believes this extra break will help both players thrive when they arrive in Australia in November.