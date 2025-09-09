Ben Stokes resumes training ahead of Ashes: Details

England's hopes of winning their first Ashes series in Australia since 2011 have received a major boost with the return of Test captain Ben Stokes to training. The all-rounder had been out of action since injuring his shoulder during the fourth Test against India in July. However, he has now resumed training with Durham County Cricket Club ahead of this year's Ashes series.

Training update Stokes back in training Durham coach Ryan Campbell, while talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, confirmed Stokes's return to batting in the nets during a recent training session. He said, "Stokes is back in training," adding that the all-rounder had a "really good session" hitting balls for nearly two hours. "Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with (coach) Will Gidman for nearly two hours," he said.

Fitness concerns England's hopes hinge on Wood's return Stokes's fitness is vital for England as they look to win their first Ashes series in Australia since 2011. The team is also waiting on the fitness of fast bowler Mark Wood, who has recovered from a knee injury suffered during the ICC Champions Trophy in February. Campbell said Wood is likely to play a red-ball match for Durham in next week's County Championship to prove his fitness.