Rohit Sharma's hospital visit raises concerns among fans: Details 

Team India's incumbent ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai late last night, raising health concerns among fans. The reason for his visit remains unclear, but it has left many wondering about his well-being and future participation in upcoming matches. This comes after a successful fitness test at the BCCI 's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Career hiatus Rohit's absence from international cricket Rohit has been missing from the international cricket scene since India won the ICC Champions Trophy in mid-2025. He had retired from Test cricket in May, ending a glorious career of 67 matches, 4,301 runs at an average of 40.58 with 12 centuries and a highest score of 212. Now, he is preparing for his return to ODI cricket after a long break.

Comeback Return to ODI fold Rohit, along with fellow cricketing icon Virat Kohli, is set to make a comeback in the ODI series against Australia. The first match of the series will be played on October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth. Their return has been highly anticipated by Indian cricket fans since their last appearance in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai.