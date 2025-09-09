'To everyone that believed...': Akshay celebrates birthday by thanking fans

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, he took to social media to share an emotional message for his fans. In the post , he reflected on his journey, including 34 years in the film industry and over 150 films to his name. He thanked everyone who has supported him along this journey.

Birthday message This is your journey as much as mine: Kumar Kumar wrote, "58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting." "To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine." He added that his birthday is a dedication to those who still believe in him.

Appreciation 'I'm nothing without you' Kumar further expressed his gratitude by saying, "I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you." He also thanked artist Rahul Nanda for capturing his life's work in a special tribute for his fans. The post has since gone viral on social media, with fans showering him with birthday wishes and praises.

Community service Kumar participated in a beach cleanup drive On September 7, Kumar was spotted at Mumbai's Juhu Beach participating in a beach cleanup drive. The initiative was organized a day after Ganpati Visarjan and saw participation from several other citizens, including Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Videos shared online showed Kumar actively picking up waste left behind after the immersion and placing it in bags with other volunteers.