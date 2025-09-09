Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: One woman dead, 1 person missing in landslide
A landslide hit Sharmani village in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, early Tuesday morning.
Sadly, Brasiti Devi lost her life.
Three people were rescued with injuries, while one person is still missing under the debris.
Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing person
Rescue teams are racing against tough weather and rough terrain to find the missing person.
With heavy rain continuing and warnings of more landslides, nearby villages are on alert.
Since June 2025, over 200 people have died across Himachal due to rain-related incidents—showing just how dangerous this monsoon season has been for the region.