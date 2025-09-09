Gold prices hit record ₹1.1L: What's behind the surge?

International impact

Global gold prices surge

The rise in India's gold prices is in line with global trends. Comex gold futures hit a new high of $3,694 an ounce due to a weaker US dollar and expectations of looser monetary policy. The catalyst for this global trend was last week's US jobs data, which showed weaker-than-expected hiring. This has bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its upcoming meeting on September 16-17.