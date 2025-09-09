India drops GST on passenger vehicles, auto sector gains $33bn

Demand for budget-friendly models surges as companies pass savings

The auto sector's BSE index shot up by 12%, easily outpacing other industries.

Mahindra & Mahindra led the way with a 15% gain, while Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Co also saw solid jumps.

Analysts say this is the biggest tax break for cars in a decade, and it's already sparking higher demand—especially for budget-friendly models—as companies pass those savings straight to buyers.