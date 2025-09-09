GMR Airports's stock rises despite posting ₹183cr net loss

The company's revenue jumped to ₹3,205 crore

The company's revenue jumped from ₹2,402 crore last year to ₹3,205 crore this June quarter, and its annual revenue has grown steadily since FY21.

Still, GMR Airports continues to face big losses and has a negative debt-to-equity ratio (-15.03), meaning it owes more than it owns—making future investments trickier despite all that growth.