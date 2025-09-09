Next Article
GMR Airports's stock rises despite posting ₹183cr net loss
GMR Airports's stock went up by 2.14% to ₹88.13 on Tuesday morning, landing it among the gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index—even though the company just posted a net loss of ₹183.66 crore for April-June 2025.
The company's revenue jumped to ₹3,205 crore
The company's revenue jumped from ₹2,402 crore last year to ₹3,205 crore this June quarter, and its annual revenue has grown steadily since FY21.
Still, GMR Airports continues to face big losses and has a negative debt-to-equity ratio (-15.03), meaning it owes more than it owns—making future investments trickier despite all that growth.