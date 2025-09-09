Swiggy's stock gets a boost from CLSA, Motilal Oswal

Brokerages are largely bullish on Swiggy

Even though Swiggy shares were down slightly at ₹436.75 on September 9, 2024, they've jumped 47% in the last four months.

The stock is still well below its 52-week high of ₹617, but analysts expect things to pick up thanks to GST reforms and the festive season.

Nomura also likes what it sees—pointing out Swiggy's improving profits and low dilution risk—but warns that bigger economic challenges could slow things down.

Overall though, brokerages seem pretty optimistic about where Swiggy is headed next.