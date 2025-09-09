Next Article
Waaree Energies's stock soars 2% on impressive financial performance
Waaree Energies shares climbed 2% to ₹3,246 on September 9, 2025, thanks to solid financial performance and a spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The company's steady rise has definitely caught investors' attention.
Waaree's annual sales grew from ₹2,771 crore to ₹12,764 crore
In just three years, Waaree's annual sales grew from ₹2,771 crore (March 2022) to ₹12,764 crore (March 2025), with profits jumping from ₹69 crore to ₹1,781 crore.
To keep things transparent and connect with investors, they're hosting an analyst meet on September 10 and a plant visit on September 12.