Waaree Energies's stock soars 2% on impressive financial performance

In just three years, Waaree's annual sales grew from ₹2,771 crore (March 2022) to ₹12,764 crore (March 2025), with profits jumping from ₹69 crore to ₹1,781 crore.

To keep things transparent and connect with investors, they're hosting an analyst meet on September 10 and a plant visit on September 12.