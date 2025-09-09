Next Article
Nifty IT index rises 2% as Infosys, Wipro lead gains
Infosys and Wipro led the pack on the Nifty 50 this Tuesday morning, posting solid gains—Infosys jumped 3.71% to ₹1,486, and Wipro climbed 2.46% to ₹248.49 by 10:30am.
Dr Reddy's wasn't far behind with a 1.96% rise, while Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors also saw their shares edge up.
Both companies recently reported strong quarterly and annual numbers
Both Infosys and Wipro recently reported strong numbers—Infosys clocked ₹42,279 crore in revenue for June 2025 and an annual profit of ₹26,750 crore; Wipro saw quarterly revenue hit ₹22,134.6 crore with profits at ₹13,192.6 crore for the year ending March 2025.
Their history of moves like bonus shares and stock splits suggests an intent to reward investors for sticking around long-term.