Nifty IT index rises 2% as Infosys, Wipro lead gains

Both companies recently reported strong quarterly and annual numbers

Both Infosys and Wipro recently reported strong numbers—Infosys clocked ₹42,279 crore in revenue for June 2025 and an annual profit of ₹26,750 crore; Wipro saw quarterly revenue hit ₹22,134.6 crore with profits at ₹13,192.6 crore for the year ending March 2025.

Their history of moves like bonus shares and stock splits suggests an intent to reward investors for sticking around long-term.