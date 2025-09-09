Bond yields dip as Sitharaman sticks to 4.4% fiscal deficit

Market players are adjusting their strategies

With the government holding firm on its borrowing plans, market players are rethinking their strategies—some are urging a reduction in the share of ultra-long bonds in the supply schedule.

Mitul Kotecha from Barclays notes this could help narrow yield differences across bonds of various lengths.

Meanwhile, everyone's watching inflation data from both India and the US for hints on what might come next.

Even short-term rates (overnight index swaps) dipped a bit, showing that worries about government overspending have eased for now.