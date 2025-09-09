Hang Seng Index hits highest level since November 2021

While mainland China's big tech stocks slipped (SMIC dropped 9% after acquisition news), gold miners got a boost from rising prices. Hong Kong property shares also soared, showing that optimism is spreading beyond just tech.

What's next for investors?

If you're watching markets or thinking about investing, this rally shows how much policy expectations can shake things up.

If the Hang Seng breaks past its old resistance level, there could be more gains ahead—even as some sectors lag behind.