UP: 3 boys returning from work killed in road accident
Three young men—Rehan (18), Arman (16), and Hasnain (16)—lost their lives early Tuesday morning when a truck collided with their motorcycle near Julepura village in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
The trio was heading home after working at a roadside eatery and was declared dead at the local health center.
Gunnaur police have started an official investigation into the accident.
Station House Officer Akhilesh Pradhan shared that postmortems are underway, and authorities are working to figure out exactly what happened so they can take the next steps.