UP woman taken to crematorium on motorcycle, video goes viral
A video from Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral for all the wrong reasons. It shows Buddharani being taken to the cremation ground on a motorcycle because her family couldn't get a hearse or vehicle.
Her death was suspicious, so the police conducted a post-mortem.
Inquiry ordered into the matter
With no hearse available, Buddharani's husband and son had no choice but to carry her body themselves—a moment that quickly drew criticism online and from leaders like Akhilesh Yadav.
The district magistrate has now ordered an inquiry into what went wrong and is seeking a full report.
This isn't the first time such a situation has happened—something similar made headlines back in 2018 too.