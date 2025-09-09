IPS Anjana turns 28 in December, already an inspiration

Anjana's journey from math to IPS

Growing up near Thiruvananthapuram where illegal mining was common, Anjana studied math before cracking the UPSC on her fourth try in 2022.

She's now the Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Karnala and led the recent anti-mining operation that sparked this attention.

Despite political backlash and controversy, she's kept her cool and continues studying criminology through IGNOU—all while being the first IPS officer from her village.