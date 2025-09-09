IPS Anjana turns 28 in December, already an inspiration
Anjana Krishna, a 27-year-old IPS officer from Kerala who turns 28 in December, is making waves for sticking to her principles.
Recently, she calmly refused to stop an illegal mining probe in Solapur, even when Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called her directly.
A video of Anjana politely asking for official verification before following any such order quickly went viral—showing she values proper process over politics.
Anjana's journey from math to IPS
Growing up near Thiruvananthapuram where illegal mining was common, Anjana studied math before cracking the UPSC on her fourth try in 2022.
She's now the Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Karnala and led the recent anti-mining operation that sparked this attention.
Despite political backlash and controversy, she's kept her cool and continues studying criminology through IGNOU—all while being the first IPS officer from her village.
Anjana's example for youth
Anjana's story may inspire young people who value integrity and courage in public service.
Her focus on doing things by the book—even under pressure—demonstrates a commitment to procedure, which could serve as an example for anyone dreaming of making a difference through their work.