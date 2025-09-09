Next Article
Ex-MLA duped of ₹31 lakh by tech-savvy scammers
A former MLA from Bidar, Karnataka, lost ₹31 lakh after scammers pretending to be CBI officers accused him of money laundering.
The fraudsters staged convincing video calls with fake IDs and courtroom backgrounds between August 12 and 19, 2025, making the whole thing look official.
Scammers threatened him to stay silent
The scammers pressured him into sharing personal bank details and transferring money as supposed "judicial deposits," even threatening him to stay silent while keeping him on constant video calls.
Once he realized it was a scam, he reported it to Cyber Crime police on September 6.
Such tech-savvy scams are reportedly on the rise nationally, and police are investigating this case to track down those responsible.