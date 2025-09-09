Next Article
'I miss my mother': 5yo writes to Mamata in viral
Aitijhya Das, a five-year-old from Asansol, wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
He's missing his mom, Swagata Pain, who has been working as a primary school teacher nearly 600km away in Uttar Dinajpur since 2021.
Aitijhya just wants his mother transferred closer so they can be together.
Aitijhya's heartfelt appeal
Swagata is one of about 16,500 teachers appointed in 2021 who are posted far from their families. Despite several transfer requests, nothing has changed for her yet.
The family hopes Aitijhya's honest appeal will finally get noticed—and if it works out, he's promised to thank the Chief Minister himself.