Punjab floods: Health minister reveals losses of ₹780 crore

Singh urges central government for major support

Floods wiped out medicines worth ₹130 crore and hit 1,280 dispensaries and health & wellness centers, 101 community health centers, and 31 sub-divisional hospitals.

Even so, health workers are still helping people using ambulances and helicopters.

Singh is urging the central government for major support—₹20,000 crore for rebuilding and release of another ₹60,000 crore in pending funds.

He also thanked NGOs and volunteers for stepping up during this crisis and stressed that Punjab needs a stronger healthcare system going forward.