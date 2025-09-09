Punjab floods: Health minister reveals losses of ₹780 crore
Punjab's recent floods have left the state's health system struggling, with Health Minister Balbir Singh revealing losses of around ₹780 crore.
Hospitals and clinics across the state have been badly damaged, just as Prime Minister Modi is set to visit this week.
Singh urges central government for major support
Floods wiped out medicines worth ₹130 crore and hit 1,280 dispensaries and health & wellness centers, 101 community health centers, and 31 sub-divisional hospitals.
Even so, health workers are still helping people using ambulances and helicopters.
Singh is urging the central government for major support—₹20,000 crore for rebuilding and release of another ₹60,000 crore in pending funds.
He also thanked NGOs and volunteers for stepping up during this crisis and stressed that Punjab needs a stronger healthcare system going forward.