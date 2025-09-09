Next Article
No power in parts of Chennai today: Check timings, areas
Heads up, Chennai! There's a scheduled power outage happening today (Tuesday, September 9, 2025) from 9am to 2pm in several neighborhoods.
It's all for some essential maintenance work, to improve reliability across the city.
If you're in one of the affected areas, it's a good idea to plan your day around this.
Affected areas and tips
Places like Jumbukeshwarar Nagar and Mannurpet (Korattur), Lane Beach Road and Mooker Nallamuthu Street (Anna Salai), Venugopal Nagar and Iyyappanthangal (Porur), plus R-R Palayam and Vallur (Minjur) will be without power during those hours.
Authorities are encouraging everyone to prep ahead—charge your gadgets and try not to get caught off guard.
This is part of TANGEDCO's ongoing push for better reliability across the city.