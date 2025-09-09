Bengaluru's Metro Blue Line to Kempegowda International Airport on track
Bengaluru's long-awaited Blue Line Metro, running from Central Silk Board all the way to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), is on track for a December 2027 finish.
Spanning 58.19km and passing through busy spots like Hebbal, it's being built in two phases—one up to Krishnarajapura, then onward to the airport.
Driverless trains with luggage racks
As of June 2025, construction is just over halfway done after a brief safety pause last year.
Two special airport stations are coming up: one at ground level (Airport City) and another semi-underground right at the terminal.
Expect driverless trains with luggage racks and smart safety features—perfect for travelers.
Line will reduce travel time to airport
With a price tag of nearly ₹15,000 crore, this line will finally link southern, eastern, and northern Bengaluru directly to the airport—helping cut traffic jams on major routes.
BMRCL's boss J Ravishankar has been personally checking progress to keep things on schedule.
Once open, this could totally change how people get across the city—and catch their flights stress-free.