Power cut in parts of Bengaluru today, tomorrow: Check timings
Quick heads up, Bengaluru folks! Banaswadi and nearby areas will have a scheduled power cut on September 9 and 10, from 10am to noon.
It's all part of scheduled maintenance work to improve the power supply system.
If you live in Mallappa Layout, Balaji Layout, Chelekere, or Subbayanapalya, you'll want to charge your devices and make sure your backup power is ready.
Horamavu and Nisarga Colony will also experience power cut
Horamavu, Nisarga Colony, and a few other localities are also on the list for this outage.
The maintenance aims to make the city's electricity more reliable in the long run.
For real-time updates or official info, just check out the BESCOM website before making any plans that need steady power.