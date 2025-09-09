Maharashtra leads iPhone sales in India, accounting for 27% share

Buyers preferred standard iPhones over Pro models

Turns out, most Indian buyers stick with standard iPhones—non-Pro models made up 86% of sales.

Regular-sized phones were chosen over 87% of the time.

About a third picked the 128GB version, followed by 256GB; less than 1% chose 512GB or 1TB models.

Classic colors like black, blue, and white were favorites, with black capturing 26.2% of total purchases, closely followed by blue at 23.8% and white at 20.2%.