Maharashtra leads iPhone sales in India, accounting for 27% share
From September 2024 to August 2025, Maharashtra bought more iPhones than any other state—over a quarter of all sales nationwide—leaving Gujarat (11%) and Delhi (10%) far behind.
This cements Maharashtra's spot as the go-to place for premium smartphones in India.
Buyers preferred standard iPhones over Pro models
Turns out, most Indian buyers stick with standard iPhones—non-Pro models made up 86% of sales.
Regular-sized phones were chosen over 87% of the time.
About a third picked the 128GB version, followed by 256GB; less than 1% chose 512GB or 1TB models.
Classic colors like black, blue, and white were favorites, with black capturing 26.2% of total purchases, closely followed by blue at 23.8% and white at 20.2%.
One in 5 buyers traded in old iPhones
The report also shows a strong upgrade culture: about one in five traded in an old iPhone when getting a new one, and nearly as many added AppleCare—especially with the latest iPhone 16 series.
It's pretty clear people see their iPhones as long-term investments worth protecting.