MP: Man lies by roadside, locals call police, hearse van
In Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, a man was mistaken for dead after lying motionless by the roadside on Wednesday afternoon.
Locals called the police, who arrived with a hearse van—only for everyone to be stunned when the man suddenly stood up and announced, "Sahab, main zinda hoon!"
Man was extremely drunk
This unusual mix-up happened because the man was extremely drunk and had fallen into mud after losing control of his motorcycle.
The scene led to ghost rumors and plenty of confusion before things were cleared up.
It's a wild reminder that intoxication can sometimes look like something much more serious—and why it's important not to jump to conclusions.