Water levels at Bhakra, Pong, Ranjit Sagar dams drop
Water levels at Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams have dropped following a period of heavy rains in their catchment areas, as inflows have now decreased.
Right now, Bhakra's Gobind Sagar Lake is just below its danger mark at 1,677.39 feet (danger mark: 1,680 feet).
Pong dam has also slipped to 1,391.33 feet from above 1,394 feet last week, and Ranjit Sagar is slightly under its danger level at 524.55 meters.
Inflows and outflows of dams
There's been a noticeable shift in how much water is coming into—and being released from—these dams.
On Monday, Bhakra saw inflows drop to 55,338 cusecs (down from over 62k on Saturday) while releasing about 65k cusecs for power generation.
Pong's inflow fell sharply too—from nearly 98k to just over 35k cusecs—while 65k cusecs was released downstream.
Ranjit Sagar had an inflow of about 19.7k cusecs and discharged nearly 29.3k into the Ravi River.