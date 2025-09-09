Water levels at Bhakra, Pong, Ranjit Sagar dams drop

Inflows and outflows of dams

There's been a noticeable shift in how much water is coming into—and being released from—these dams.

On Monday, Bhakra saw inflows drop to 55,338 cusecs (down from over 62k on Saturday) while releasing about 65k cusecs for power generation.

Pong's inflow fell sharply too—from nearly 98k to just over 35k cusecs—while 65k cusecs was released downstream.

Ranjit Sagar had an inflow of about 19.7k cusecs and discharged nearly 29.3k into the Ravi River.