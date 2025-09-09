Next Article
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces ₹5cr donation for Himachal
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a ₹5 crore donation to help people hit by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.
He highlighted how urgent support is for families dealing with the aftermath, and also promised that Haryana stands with Punjab, which is facing similar flood troubles.
Ministers, MLAs to donate 1 month's salary
Saini has asked Haryana's ministers, MLAs, and legislators to donate one month's salary toward relief efforts. State officers and employees are being encouraged to chip in too.
This isn't new for Haryana—they've supported other flood-hit states before.
Recently, Saini met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalized, to enquire about his health and review the flood situation in the state.