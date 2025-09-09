Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces ₹5cr donation for Himachal

Ministers, MLAs to donate 1 month's salary

Saini has asked Haryana's ministers, MLAs, and legislators to donate one month's salary toward relief efforts. State officers and employees are being encouraged to chip in too.

This isn't new for Haryana—they've supported other flood-hit states before.

Recently, Saini met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalized, to enquire about his health and review the flood situation in the state.