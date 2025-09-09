Next Article
Kashmir schools reopen after 5-day flood scare break
After a five-day pause because of flooding fears, schools across Kashmir reopened after the closures started on September 3 when heavy rain caused the Jhelum River to rise above danger levels, affecting places like Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Budgam.
With water levels now down, students are heading back to class.
Some schools still closed
Some schools are still closed—either due to flood damage or because they're being used as relief camps.
Weather is expected to stay mostly hot and humid with light rain through September 12, but another rainy spell could hit the region on September 13.
Farmers have been advised to wrap up harvests while conditions are favorable.