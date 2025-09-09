Next Article
Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms today; no warning for next week
Delhi is set for thunderstorms today, with temps around 35°C and humidity at 85%.
From September 10 through September 14, expect partly cloudy skies and steady temperatures between 34°C and 35°C.
The IMD hasn't issued any weather warnings for the coming week.
Recent rains caused flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab
Recent heavy rains caused serious flooding in Delhi-NCR and Punjab—homes, crops, and daily life took a hit, with some people evacuating to higher ground.
The good news: the IMD says rain will ease up from Wednesday, so things should get drier and safer soon.