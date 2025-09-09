Namo Bharat RRTS, Delhi Metro Pink Line extension to open India Sep 09, 2025

Big news for anyone commuting in and around Delhi: two major transport upgrades are expected to open around September 17.

The Namo Bharat RRTS and the Delhi Metro Pink Line extension promise to make getting across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut way smoother.

The Namo Bharat RRTS connects these cities, while the Pink Line extension is a Delhi Metro project within Delhi.

This is all part of a broader initiative to modernize transportation in the region.