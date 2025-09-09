Namo Bharat RRTS, Delhi Metro Pink Line extension to open
Big news for anyone commuting in and around Delhi: two major transport upgrades are expected to open around September 17.
The Namo Bharat RRTS and the Delhi Metro Pink Line extension promise to make getting across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut way smoother.
The Namo Bharat RRTS connects these cities, while the Pink Line extension is a Delhi Metro project within Delhi.
This is all part of a broader initiative to modernize transportation in the region.
Namo Bharat RRTS
The new 82-km Namo Bharat corridor connects Delhi with Ghaziabad and Meerut. Eleven stations are already running, and now the last stretch to Modipuram is ready after successful trials.
Trains will run every 10 minutes instead of 15, so you can get from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in just 58 minutes—pretty impressive for daily commuters.
Delhi Metro Pink Line extension
The Pink Line's new Majlis Park-Maujpur section adds eight elevated stations, closing the metro loop at last.
Highlights include Delhi's first double-decker viaduct and a brand-new Yamuna bridge linking Soorghat and Sonia Vihar.
This extension kicks off Phase IV of metro expansion, aiming to add even more lines across the city soon.