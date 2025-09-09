Next Article
IMD says no rain in Mumbai till September 14
Good news—Mumbai is finally catching a breather from the relentless rain.
The IMD says we can expect mostly cloudy skies and light to moderate showers through Sunday, September 14.
After last week's intermittent spells of rain and gloomy weather, this pause should feel like a relief.
Above-normal rainfall expected later this month
Don't pack away your umbrellas just yet!
The IMD's longer outlook hints that above-normal rainfall could return before September ends.
So while things are calm for now, it's smart to stay ready in case the heavier rain makes a comeback.