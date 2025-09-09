Delhi woman alleges live-in partner raped her, cheated her

Man allegedly threatened and assaulted her when confronted

According to the complaint, the man pretended to be a lawyer to get money for "legal help" and his mother's supposed cancer treatment.

After they moved in together, he reportedly used her digital signatures to buy luxury bikes and take loans in her name, along with more spending on furniture and electronics.

When confronted, he allegedly threatened and assaulted her.

The police are investigating charges including rape, criminal intimidation, and breach of trust.