Delhi woman alleges live-in partner raped her, cheated her
A Delhi woman, a 39-year-old doctor, has accused her 40-year-old live-in partner of cheating her out of over ₹1.1 crore and raping her under the pretense of marriage.
She says he promised to help with her late husband's insurance claim and promised marriage.
The police registered an FIR on September 5, 2024.
Man allegedly threatened and assaulted her when confronted
According to the complaint, the man pretended to be a lawyer to get money for "legal help" and his mother's supposed cancer treatment.
After they moved in together, he reportedly used her digital signatures to buy luxury bikes and take loans in her name, along with more spending on furniture and electronics.
When confronted, he allegedly threatened and assaulted her.
The police are investigating charges including rape, criminal intimidation, and breach of trust.