Mumbai: Man steals INSAS rifle from Agniveer during guard duty
On September 6, a man pretending to be a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) official stole an INSAS rifle and two loaded magazines and one empty magazine—about 40 rounds in total—from 20-year-old Agniveer Alok Kaushal Kishore Singh during his guard duty at Navy Nagar, Mumbai.
The thief convinced Singh he was his replacement, then disappeared with the weapon.
Investigation on to track suspect, recover stolen items
Singh realized something was wrong when he saw the real second guard still on duty and found his own post empty when he returned for his watch. He reported the theft to police on September 7.
Mumbai police have launched a search with local units and the crime branch, checking CCTV footage from Navy Nagar and nearby areas.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to track down the suspect and recover the stolen items.