Ghaziabad police extern goonda Akbar Khan from district
Akbar Khan (29) has been ordered by Ghaziabad Police to stay out of the district for six months under the UP Control of Goondas Act, 1970.
This follows two arrests in recent months (2025) for allegedly kidnapping his wife, Sonika Chauhan (25).
Sonika, in video messages, clarified that they married under the Special Marriage Act and she left her parents' home by choice.
Khan's lawyer says he's moved out of state
Sonika's father filed abduction complaints against Khan and his family in May and July this year.
Police also pointed to older FIRs against Khan, including a 2021 rioting case. He's currently on bail.
On Sunday, police delivered the externment order at his Indirapuram home with BJP leader Meena Bhandari present.
Khan's lawyer says he's moved out of state and plans to challenge the order in court soon.
If he returns before six months are up, police warn there'll be more legal trouble.