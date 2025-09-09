Next Article
Karnataka: 21 arrested in Maddur communal clashes
Things got tense in Maddur, Karnataka, on Sunday night when a Ganesh immersion procession passed a mosque and sparked violent clashes.
Police had to step in with mild force to break up the crowd, and by Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that 21 people had been arrested.
BJP's Prathap Simha criticized Congress for 'appeasement politics'
The state government quickly sent top police officials to Mandya and put restrictions in place until September 10.
Pro-Hindu groups protested, calling the incident targeted aggression.
BJP's Prathap Simha criticized Congress for "appeasement politics" and asked for better security at future events, while JD(S) MP Kumaraswamy urged everyone to stay calm.
These incidents highlight ongoing religious divides in the area.