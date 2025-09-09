Karnataka: 21 arrested in Maddur communal clashes

BJP's Prathap Simha criticized Congress for 'appeasement politics'

The state government quickly sent top police officials to Mandya and put restrictions in place until September 10.

Pro-Hindu groups protested, calling the incident targeted aggression.

BJP's Prathap Simha criticized Congress for "appeasement politics" and asked for better security at future events, while JD(S) MP Kumaraswamy urged everyone to stay calm.

These incidents highlight ongoing religious divides in the area.