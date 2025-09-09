Next Article
Panchkula: 14-year-old boy dies after riverbank collapses
A 14-year-old boy named Karan lost his life on Monday after a section of the Ghaggar riverbank gave way in Panchkula.
He was bathing with friends when the ground collapsed; while his friends managed to escape, Karan got trapped under debris and couldn't be saved, despite rescue efforts.
Authorities had banned swimming
Local authorities had banned swimming and other activities within 20 meters of the Ghaggar river until October 21, 2025, but many still ignore these rules.
Even with regular patrols and possible prosecution for violators, enforcement remains weak—leading to tragedies like this one.
The incident is a tough reminder that safety warnings are there for a reason.