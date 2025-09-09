UP rolls out guidelines for feeding stray dogs: Know more

What's the plan for dog shelters?

Local Resident Welfare Associations and animal activists will team up to pick where feeding happens, with an official committee stepping in if there's any disagreement.

Over in Ghaziabad, there's also a plan for a new shelter that could house up to 1,000 dogs.

Meanwhile, officials are updating stray dog numbers—so far about half of Ghaziabad's strays have been sterilized.

The Supreme Court says sterilized dogs should go back to their own areas unless they are aggressive or infected with rabies, aiming for a fair balance between safety and animal care.