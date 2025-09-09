Delhi records highest malaria cases in 5 years for September

MCD has sent out 5,000 staff to check breeding spots

To fight the surge, the MCD has sent out around 5,000 staff to check for mosquito breeding spots across the city.

This is all part of a bigger plan to wipe out local malaria by 2027.

Experts are also reminding everyone to finish their full course of malaria treatment—skipping meds can lead to relapses and make things tougher for everyone.