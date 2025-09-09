Next Article
Delhi records highest malaria cases in 5 years for September
Delhi just recorded its highest malaria numbers for January-September in five years, with 264 cases reported as of September 6, 2024.
That's up from 237 last year, and health officials say it's partly because more people are getting tested with rapid kits.
About 54 cases came from folks moving in from nearby areas.
MCD has sent out 5,000 staff to check breeding spots
To fight the surge, the MCD has sent out around 5,000 staff to check for mosquito breeding spots across the city.
This is all part of a bigger plan to wipe out local malaria by 2027.
Experts are also reminding everyone to finish their full course of malaria treatment—skipping meds can lead to relapses and make things tougher for everyone.